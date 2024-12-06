Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 673,122 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 595,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,034 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.