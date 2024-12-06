Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 176,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 166,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Osisko Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.97.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

