Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 23,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 21,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

