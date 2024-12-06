Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.07. Approximately 669,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 665,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.18.

Open Text Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Activity at Open Text

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$2,420,311.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Fernando Acedo sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$52,415.56. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.