Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 179,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,130,000 after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

