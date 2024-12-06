Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.03. 258,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 813,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 25.5% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.