Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NU were worth $164,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NU by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

