Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 106,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 69,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.