Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $920.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $922.36 and last traded at $919.03. 517,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,629,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.87.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $788.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

