nCino’s (NCNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 12.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.07, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,064.60. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.