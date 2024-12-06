Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $134,978.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NAUT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

