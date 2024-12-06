Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Financial Review

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -142.26% -374.33% -156.30% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peraso and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Peraso presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 285.58%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and Natcore Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $12.73 million 0.24 -$16.80 million ($16.41) -0.05 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peraso.

Summary

Peraso beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

