N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 5,556,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 1,199,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

