M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after buying an additional 1,508,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after acquiring an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 472,997 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,422,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

