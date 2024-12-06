MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI stock opened at $609.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

