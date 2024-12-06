Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.94 and traded as high as $60.58. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 127,910 shares.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $943.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

