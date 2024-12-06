Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

DOCU stock traded up $23.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,177,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,441. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $107.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

