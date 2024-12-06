Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Foot Locker Stock Up 5.0 %

FL traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 477.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

