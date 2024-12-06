Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.12 and last traded at $86.97, with a volume of 89156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,153 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,289.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $3,307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

