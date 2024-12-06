Mizuho Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $182.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

