Minerva Neurosciences Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On December 5, 2024, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The results of the matters voted upon during the meeting were disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regarding Proposal 1, which involved the Election of Directors, two nominees were elected to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders. The votes for each nominee were as follows:

– Hans Peter Hasler: 3,384,409 votes for, 353,053 votes withheld, and 1,624,748 Broker Non-Votes.– Dr. Remy Luthringer: 3,705,617 votes for, 31,845 votes withheld, and 1,624,748 Broker Non-Votes.

Proposal 2, which pertained to the Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers, was approved by the Company’s stockholders. The votes cast were as follows: 3,631,040 votes for, 101,614 votes against, 4,808 votes abstained, and 1,624,748 Broker Non-Votes.

Lastly, Proposal 3 involved the Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified with 5,134,745 votes for, 160,496 votes against, 66,969 votes abstained, and no Broker Non-Votes reported.

The 8-K filing was signed by Frederick Ahlholm, Chief Financial Officer of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

