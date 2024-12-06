Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $101,634. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,572 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

