MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.41. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
