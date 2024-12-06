Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,285. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $11,438,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 143.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Atlassian by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

