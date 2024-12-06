Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of META opened at $608.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.04 and a 52-week high of $619.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,160 shares of company stock valued at $81,611,223 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

