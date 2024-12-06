MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Timothy Nguyen Sells 27,500 Shares

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $644,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,298,245.90. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 172,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLNK. UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

