McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.86.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $607.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.54. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.