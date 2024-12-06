McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.58). 94,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 235,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.56).

McKay Securities Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £253.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

