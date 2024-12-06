Matthew J. Simmes Sells 7,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,831,822.12. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IES Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $281.41 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $320.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of IES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IES by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

