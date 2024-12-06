Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Marston’s Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

