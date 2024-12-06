Mark Ragosa Sells 1,123 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,863.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,857.50. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 218,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 57,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.