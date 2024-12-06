Mark Ragosa Sells 1,123 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,863.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,857.50. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 218,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 57,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

