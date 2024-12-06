Manohar K. Raheja Acquires 3,376 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Manohar K. Raheja bought 3,376 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $13,132.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,340. This represents a 3.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sight Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %
SGHT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,665. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.58.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sight Sciences
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.