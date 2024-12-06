Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $63.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.99. 7,577,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day moving average is $287.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

