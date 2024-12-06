London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.75). 30,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 16,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 47.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

London Finance & Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

