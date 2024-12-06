Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $169.51 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,210,000 after acquiring an additional 891,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,831,000 after acquiring an additional 494,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,462,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,527,000 after acquiring an additional 280,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18,413.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $24,604,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

