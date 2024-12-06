Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03), with a volume of 1886494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

