Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 88.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently -17.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

