Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 270,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 302,984 shares.The stock last traded at $43.18 and had previously closed at $51.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Life360 Price Performance

Insider Activity at Life360

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33.

In related news, Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,270.40. This trade represents a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,186 shares of company stock valued at $28,262,534.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,777,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $11,861,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $8,098,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth about $2,749,000.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

