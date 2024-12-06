Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,322,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,855,428 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

