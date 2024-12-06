Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $1,224,539.68 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

