Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $1,224,539.68 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
