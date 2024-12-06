KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,508,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 890,214 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KT. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

KT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $7,611,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

