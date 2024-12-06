Kroger Extends Expiration Date for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

On December 6, 2024, The Kroger Co. announced an extension of the expiration date for its previously announced Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. These offers pertain to exchanging any outstanding notes issued by Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and related entities for new notes issued by Kroger and cash, totaling up to $7,441,608,000 in aggregate principal amount.

The expiration date for the Consent Solicitations involving the adoption of Proposed Amendments to each of the ACI Indentures was also extended. This extension applies solely to the Unconsented Series, as outlined in Kroger’s press release from September 11, 2024. The new expiration date for these offers has been moved to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 13, 2024.

These Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are part of the processes initiated in connection with a pending merger between a subsidiary of Kroger and ACI. The offers are being carried out as per the terms specified in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 15, 2024. The transactions are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to various conditions, notably the completion of the merger.

The settlement of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations is anticipated to take place promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to align with the closing date of the merger. This news comes as Kroger progresses with its strategic corporate actions within the outlined timeframe.

The Form 8-K filing further lists the accompanying exhibits, with a Press Release dated December 6, 2024, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL as part of the disclosures.

For further details and insight into the ongoing developments, the attached Exhibit 99.1 provides additional information on the approvals and progress relating to the transaction. Further information regarding the transactions can be found at transaction.catalent.com.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor updates and announcements related to these exchanges and solicitation activities, which are integral to Kroger’s strategic business moves and the pending merger with ACI.

