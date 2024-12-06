Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $385.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
