Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $29.75 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

