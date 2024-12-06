Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $194.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $194,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

