Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $139.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,855 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $139,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

LOW stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.84 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

