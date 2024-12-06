Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 57,069 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $101,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.39 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

