Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $129.66 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

