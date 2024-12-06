Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 198,197 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,197 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $57,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

