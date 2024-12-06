Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Jeffrey K. Li Sells 4,412 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 940,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

